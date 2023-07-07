FYI, Klook Has Ticket Packages For Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour In Singapore

Filipino Swities, it's no longer a *cruel summer*! If you were one of the many who signed up for the fan registration and failed to receive an access code (and thus was put on the waitlist), then you're sadly missing out on the general-on sale period for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Singapore (it's happening today, July 7, at 12PM SGT).

But don't lose hope just yet, because there's another way for you to secure those tickets: Klook Experience Packages are finally *out of the woods*!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What you need to know about Klook Experience Packages for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Singapore:

Klook Experience Packages come with two (2) tickets and one night's stay at a hotel of your choice. Prices start at SGD $542 (around P22,280) for a four-star hotel and SGD $716 (around P29,434) for a five-star hotel.

The packages will go on sale starting Friday, July 7, at 12PM PH Time.

Here are several important details you'll want to take note of:

Tickets are capped at a maximum of four (4) per user. That means each Klook user will be allowed to purchase a maximum of two Klook Experience Packages per account.

Klook will be checking if your Ticketmaster account has already been used in previous on-sale phasses to purchase the maximum number of four (4) tickets. If this is the case, you will not be allowed to purchase additional tickets.

All tickets purchased on Klook require a valid Ticketmaster account. If you don't have an account yet, you can sign up here.

If you don't have an account yet, you can sign up here. All Klook Experience Packages are available on the Klook app only.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

How to book Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets via Klook Singapore:

PH Swifties, prepare yourselves for what's sure to be a bloodbath when the Klook Experience Package goes live on the Klook app. People are already referring to the pre-selling period as "The Great War," since the United Overseas Bank (UOB) presale sold out in three hours (with over one million people waiting impatiently in queue), so you'll need to be fast — and have reliable internet.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

1. Download (or update to) latest version of the Klook mobile app.

You can download the Klook app on iOS or Android.

2. Select your show date, the ticket category, and your hotel of choice.

Take note that per package, both tickets have to be from the same show and category. More importantly, you will not be not able to choose specific seats — seats will automatically be assigned based on the category you selected.

Also, the Klook app will only reveal the complete list of available hotels at 12PM. The show date you select will be the check-in date for your hotel stay. Read all the inclusions before selecting your hotel, since not all offer complimentary breakfast.

3. Fill in your Ticketmaster email address on Klook's checkout page to receive your order confirmation.

If you were successful in purchasing a package, you should receive a Ticketmaster confirmation email by Friday, September 15, and Klook hotel confirmation email by Saturday, September 30.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Do note that you cannot change certain details once your booking is confirmed: the show date, the hotel, hotel accomodation check-in names, and hotel accomodation stay dates. Upon check-in, please present a valid ID with the same name as you filled in the Klook booking.

The Klook Experience Packages are non-refundable/cancellable, and tickets are non-transferable.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Good luck, PH Swifties! Now that there's a bigger chance to attend one of Taylor's concerts in Singapore, which song on her The Eras tour setlist are you most looking forward to hearing live?

For more information and to book the packages, please visit Klook's website.