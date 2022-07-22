Omo, HYBE's New Girl Group NewJeans Drops Debut Music Video For 'Attention'

HYBE's sub-label ADOR (All Doors One Room) is debuting a new girl group.

On July 22, the five-member girl group NewJeans, consisting of Kim Min Ji, Hani, Danielle, Hae Rin, and Lee Hye In, dropped a suprise debut music video for their single "Attention."

Prior to their debut, the group was referred to as Min Hee Jin's girl group, the CEO of ADOR and former creative director of SM Entertainment and HYBE's chief brand officer.

The agency revealed the meaning behind the group's unique name, saying, "Just as jeans have withstood the test of time and found popularity among everyone everywhere, here’s to New Jeans becoming an icon of a generation—one you keep coming back to daily and never tire of putting on!"

NewJeans also released a schedule of their debut activities, including the release of three more music videos on July 23, July 25, and August 1. Their debut mini album will be available on digital platforms starting August 8.

While the album's title has yet to be revealed, the agency described it to be *perfect* for easy listening. They shared, "The extended play presents a sophisticated brand of pop—easy listening anywhere, anytime—and has been produced in a way that focuses on the members’ natural voices without overengineering their sound. The all-teenager lineup of NewJeans exudes a pure, effortless charm, and the four tracks off the album are brimming with the kind of energy reserved exclusively for youth."

Congratulations on your debut, NewJeans!