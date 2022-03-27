You Guys, This Is When And Where Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin Are Reportedly Getting Married

#BinJin fans, we just got details about Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's wedding: They're only mere days away from tying the knot!

An exclusive report from YTN has confirmed the celeb couple's wedding date and venue.

According to the news website, the Crash Landing On You stars are set to exchange vows on March 31st, 11 a.m., at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul Aston House.

Continue reading below ↓



According to the Grand Walkerhill Seoul's website, the Aston House "emanates the classical atmosphere of a 17th-century British royal mansion." It also has elements of Korean interior design and offers a spectacular view of the Han River and Mount Acha.

While luxury brands like Bulgari, BMW, Cartier, Chanel, Christian Dior, and Volkswagen have used the venue for their different events, the Aston House is also a popular venue for holding a "private estate wedding" or celebrities' parties.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos



Hyun Bin and Ye Jin announced their wedding via Instagram in February 2022. They went public with their relationship in January 2021.

We can't wait to learn more about Hyun Bin and Ye Jin's wedding!

MORE ABOUT HYUN BIN AND SON YE JIN:

Awww, Son Ye Jin Just Revealed That Her Fiance Hyun Bin Is Actually Her *First Love*

Continue reading below ↓

Omo, Son Ye Jin Actually *Hinted* About Her Engagement To Hyun Bin Before They Announced It

Breaking: Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin Are Getting Married