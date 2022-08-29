It's Official: HyunA And DAWN Are Leaving Their Label P Nation

HyunA and DAWN are officially parting ways with their label, P Nation.

On August 29, P Nation shared an update regarding their contracts with the two artists.

The label said, "Hello. This is P NATION. We express our deep gratitude to everyone who sent much love and interest to HyunA and DAWN. We are informing you that HyunA’s and DAWN’s exclusive contracts with P NATION recently expired.We express our gratitutde to the many fans who cherished HyunA and DAWN and we ask that you continue to send warm encouragement and support."

They continued, "With their bold music and unrivaled visuals and performances that only they could take on, HyunA and DAWN as well as HyunaA & DAWN splendidly illustrated P NATION’s colors. Their passion as artists and their consideration and care for the staff became examples for everyone. All the members of P NATION will treasure the enjoyable memories with HyunA and DAWN for a long time, and we will continuously support their future activities going forward."

Continue reading below ↓

HyunA reshared the statement on Instagram with a short caption, saying, "Thank you." DAWN also posted a statement through an Instagram story: "Thank you. I will show a better image of myself in the future."

After they went public with their relationship in 2018, HyunA and DAWN parted ways with Cube Entertainment and signed with PSY's label, P Nation, in 2019. ICYDK, P NATION currently manages South Korean artists Crush and Heize, to name a few. In July 2022, Jessi also left the company following the expiration of her exclusive contract.