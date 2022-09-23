OMG, iKON's Yunhyeong And Jinhwan Just Tried Jollibee And This Is Their Reaction

iKON is in Manila for the K-Pop Masterz 2 concert and the members didn't pass on the opportunity to eat at the *famous* Filipino fast food joint, Jollibee.

On September 23, Yunhyeong posted a TikTok video of his recent trip to the restaurant, where he ordered the ~iconic~ Jollibee chicken and spaghetti meal.

The idol gave both dishes a thumbs up and captioned the video, "Yummy #Jollibee #inManila."

The TikTok clip has garnered more than 200,000 views and 59,000 likes.

ICYDK, Yunhyeong is known to be a *foodie* and has a YouTube channel named Songchelin Guide (a combination of his surname and Michelin Guide), where the idol has been uploading mukbang videos. His latest videos are food vlogs recorded during the group's Japan tour last July 2022. Here's to Yunhyeong uploading a possible Filipino food vlog *soon*.

Yunhyeong is not the only iKON member to try Jollibee. Jinhwan posted a photo of his fast food takeout on Weverse with the caption, "Do you know Jollibee?"

During a Weverse Live on September 1, Jinhwan introduced Jollibee to fellow member DK and talked about his love for the Filipino restaurant, saying, "Jollibee is a fast food restaurant you can find in the Philippines. They serve burgers and chicken too. It's really delicious. I love Jollibee."