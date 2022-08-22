Close
Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

You Guys, INFINITE's Kim Myung Soo Has Been Discharged From The Military

He thanked his fans for waiting!
by Bea Devesa | Just now
INFINITE's Kim Myung Soo Has Been Discharged From The Military
PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/KIM_MSL
Featured

INFINITE's Kim Myung Soo has officially ended his mandatory military service and we are crying!

On August 22, Myung Soo or L took to Instagram to share the news of his discharge from the Marine Corps. 

He wrote, "While feeling and learning a lot of new things, I spent time in the Marine Corps in good health. Thank you everyone who waited. Part two begins."

The idol-actor also posted a photo of a certificate he received for being an exemplary soldier as well as some letters from his fellow soldiers in the military. 

INFINITE's Kim Myung Soo Has Been Discharged From The Military
INSTAGRAM/KIM_MSL
Continue reading below ↓

Kim Myung Soo debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group INFINITE in 2010 and used the stage name L. The group is best known for their hit songs "Be Mine", "The Chaser", and "Last Romeo", to name a few.

Myung Soo remains a member of INFINITE despite ending his exclusive contract with Woolim Entertainment in 2019. Prior to his enlistment in February 2021, he debuted as a solo artist with the single album Memory. He also starred in the sageuk comedy drama Royal Secret Agent alongside Kwon Nara

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Read more stories about
K-UPDATES
topicBTStopicLee
Jong SuktopicBLACKPINKtopicPark
Shin HyetopicKim
Seon HotopicHyun Bin