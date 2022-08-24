OMG, A New Trailer For Inigo Pascual’s Hollywood Drama Just Dropped And We’re Excited

You guys, Iñigo Pascual is set to make his Hollywood debut next month with the release of Fox’s upcoming musical drama, Monarch!

The news was first announced by Fox in September last year, stating that the Gen Z actor landed the role alongside award-winning actors Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel as well as country artist Trace Adkins. Iñigo plays the character of Ace Grayson, an 18-year-old orphan from the Philippines who dreams of becoming a country star with his undeniable talent in singing.



Inigo describes his character as a "sweet kid" who struggles with fitting in. "That's the main situation that he's going through, but there's more. It's really twisted! I'm excited for everyone to see what we have in store."

IMAGE Instagram/inigopascual

Continue reading below ↓

Evidenced by his performances in Para Sa Hopeless Romantic and Relaks, It’s Just Pag-Ibig, Inigo definitely has the charisma and that ~wow factor~ to keep us viewers captivated. And we *cannot wait* to see how he’ll bring Ace Grayson’s character to life this time around!

While we wait for the musical series' premiere on September 11, watch Monarch's newly released trailer here:

Monarch (FOX) Trailer #2 HD

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

MORE FROM COSMO:

Iñigo Pascual Wrote His Dad Piolo Pascual A Heartfelt Birthday Message

Everything You *Need* To Know About Inigo Pascual's American Musical Drama 'Monarch'

Whoa, Inigo Pascual Actually Got To Perform At An NBA Game