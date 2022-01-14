Iñigo Pascual Wrote His Dad Piolo Pascual A Heartfelt Birthday Message

Can you believe Piolo Pascual already turned 45 years old on January 12?

For the hunky actor's birthday, his son Iñigo Pascual shared several precious photos that showed sweet father-and-son bonding moments with Piolo. On Instagram, Iñigo posted on January 13, "Happy birthday to my father!"

Writing about the photos he posted, the 24-year-old singer and actor shared, "I chose these photos that show how you are as a father, that people don't usually get to see. Thanks for being so fun and caring."

"Thanks for all the lessons and for always pushing me to be the best version of myself," he added.

In the comments section, Piolo posted, "Thanks, son! @inigopascual missing you here… Love you so much."

Iñigo, who is following his dad’s footsteps in the showbiz industry, recently made news when it was announced that he would be part of the main cast of the American musical drama Monarch. The series is set to premiere in late 2022 and stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Beth Ditto.