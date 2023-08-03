Inka Magnaye Is The *Chosen* Voice Talent For A Key Role In DC Film 'Blue Beetle'

It's official! Warner Bros Philippines announced that voice talent and content creator Inka Magnaye is the voice of one of the characters in the DC film Blue Beetle for its Philippine release.

Take note that it's not just any character in the movie, but it's actually one of the essential characters for the story! Inka voiced Khaji-da, aka the scarab in the film. Upon watching the trailer, the scarab is the beetle-like artifact that latched onto the protagonist (portrayed by Xolo Maridueña) which gave him the power and abilities to be the superhero named "Blue Beetle."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. Philippines (@warnerbrosph)

Inka also posted about the exciting news on her Instagram account. She happily said that it has been one of her dreams to be a "canon part" of a superhero world—and now it's been a dream come true because of Blue Beetle. The Pinay voice talent also shared that some of her lines in the movie were delivered in Tagalog!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inka Magnaye (@inkamagnaye)

Inka's career mostly revolved around her *soothing* voice. She was a former DJ, occasionally she's an events host, and most of the time, a voice talent for different brands. "This is literally what I've been doing all my life," Inka said in a 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan Philippines.

It was during the pandemic that she gained popularity across the social media platform, Tiktok. Viewers became interested and amused by her content as a voice talent. Everyone was surprised when she revealed that she was the voice behind the line, "Mabuhay! Welcome to Philippine Airlines!" Yep, Inka voiced that infamous Philippine Airlines (PAL) welcome greeting whenever you book a flight with PAL.

At present, she has a podcast called Sleeping Pill With Inka. Inka started this in 2020 and has been tackling issues concerning one's well-being like mental health, body positivity, and self-worth. These are just some of the issues Inka strongly advocates for.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inka Magnaye (@inkamagnaye)

Blue Beetle opens in Philippine cinemas on August 16, 2023!

Congratulations on your career milestone, Inka!