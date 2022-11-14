Is MAMAMOO The Next K-Pop Act Coming To The Philippines?

Concert promoter Wilbros Live just shared a teaser for an upcoming Philippine event and fans are already guessing it's going to be a MAMAMOO concert!

On November 13, Wilbros Live dropped a photo on Twitter with a caption that read, "Feb 2023."

Eagle-eyed PH Moomoos (MAMAMOO's fandom name) couldn't help but notice that the photo bore a resemblance to the background in MAMAMOO's latest world tour promotional material.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MAMAMOO is currently gearing up for their My Con world tour, kicking it off with a three-day concert in Seoul from November 18 to November 20.

Additional dates and cities are expected to be announced soon.

While waiting for an official announcement, Moomoos took to Twitter to share their excitement over a possible MAMAMOO PH concert.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MAMAMOO debuted in 2014 with the single "Mr. Ambiguous." Known for their strong vocal performances, the group is behind the hit songs "Décalcomanie," "Yes I Am," "Starry Night," and many more. They recently released their 12th mini album MIC ON, along with the music video for the title track "ILLELLA."

MORE MAMAMOO STORIES YOU'LL LOVE:

OMG, MAMAMOO's Solar And Moonbyul To Debut As A Unit *Soon*

The Wait Is Over: MAMAMOO's Hwasa And Loco Drop MV For Collab Track 'Somebody!'

How Do K-Pop Idols Stay Sweat-Free? Here's An Answer From MAMAMOO's Solar