Isabelle Daza Shares Throwback Party Photos With Anne Curtis And Solenn Heussaff

What does it take to roll in the famous ‘It girl’ squad of Isabelle Daza, Anne Curtis, and Solenn Heussaff? There was once a time that hanging out with them on Manila’s soirees is an answer, but the ladies are obviously past that by now.

The three actresses, famously known in the early 2000s for their A-game party style with fellow socialites Liz Uy, Georgina Wilson, Martine Cajucom, and Bea Dee, have transitioned their hangouts from glam parties to play dates with their adorable kids!

In a recent Instagram post of Belle, she shared a then-and-now carousel of their friendship over the years, including snapshots from their *past life*.

“From dancing on tables in bars at 3 am to park play dates with babies,” Belle captioned, reliving their days of partying on Manila’s coolest nightclubs.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Celebs flocked in the comments section to join in on the fun trip to the good ol’ days. Bianca Gonzalez wrote, “Omg Fiamma daysss”, pertaining to the now-defunct bar in Makati known to house A-list celebs and models during Saturday nights of the early 2000s. (Feel old yet?)

Continue reading below ↓

It looks like Belle had her fair share of *fun* during her younger days, and Bea made sure to remind her of it! She wrote, “Baltie: how did you meet my mommy? Me: she was this girl dancing on top of my table and I had no choice but to say hi”. LOL!

Continue reading below ↓

Is it just us or do these women look more youthful than ever? Yassi Pressman certainly agrees! “Guys you don’t age #sharethemysterypotion,” wrote the actress.

Continue reading below ↓

Guess play dates with your friends and their babies are the 'new cool' now. Right, Tim Yap?

Netizens also tagged their friends in the comments, proving that the ‘It girls’ are definitely #SquadGoals–then and now!

Continue reading below ↓

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

LOL! Gloria Diaz Used To Tell Her Daughters That Using A Tampon Will Make Them Lose Their *Virginity*

We Can't Get Enough Of Dahlia's Paris Travel Photos With Anne Curtis And Erwan Heussaff

This Video Of Thylane *Communicating* With Horses Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today