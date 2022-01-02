Thylane Bolzico Celebrates Her Second Birthday In France

Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico's daughter, Thylane, just turned two!

Solenn and Nico took to IG to share photos from Thylane's second birthday celebration. The Bolzicos are currently in Les Houches, France.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life," Solenn wrote in her post. "You have made these past two years the best of my life. All I want in life is for you to be happy. Shine bright, baby girl."

"She enjoyed her Mont Blanc cake so much, haha. And yes, many candles since loves to blow them away."

Solenn also posted this adorable photo of Thylane wearing a paper crown.



Nico, meanwhile, posted a close-up photo of Thylane blowing the candles on her birthday cake.

"Happy Birthday to the one that made us a family!" Nico wrote. "The love of our lives! Keep smiling and being happy, stay humble and kind to others, be yourself and only yourself! Mama and #ElPadre love you and we will always be there to guide you when you need it!"

"Remember, #ElPadre fears nothing and will always protect you! [The] exception to this rule is Mama, #ElPadre fears Mama!" LOL.

Anne Curtis also took to IG to greet Thylane.

"Happy birthday, our little Tili BumBum!" she wrote. "Love you!"

Happy birthday, Thylane!