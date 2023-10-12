'It's Your Lucky Day' Is All Set To Fill In 'It's Showtime' Timeslot, And Here Are Its Confirmed Hosts

What's up, madlang pipol? A new game variety show is set to bring happiness and luck every lunchtime starting October 14, 2023!

In an October 11 statement by ABS-CBN, It's Your Lucky Day will temporarily air in lieu of the 14-year-old noontime program, It's Showtime. The new show will be headlined by Luis Manzano together with Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, and Jennica Garcia.

More celebrities are also set to join the fun as special co-hosts like Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin, and Francine Diaz. And of course, comedians Negi, Long Mejia, Petite, and Divine Tetay would also be part of the show.

"Mula sa bumubuo ng 'It's Showtime,' ang 'It's Your Lucky Day,' ay magtatampok ng bagong game at variety segments at ipalalabas tuwing tanghali mula Oktubre 14 hanggang Oktubre 27, Lunes hanggang Sabado," ABS-CBN declared.

It's Your Lucky Day will air on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and GTV. It will also be available for streaming via Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

The show's limited airing comes as It's Showtime has been subject to a 12-day suspension issued by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB). The suspension was triggered by the controversial "icing" incident enacted by Vice Ganda and Ion Perez during the show's Isip Bata segment.

On September 28, the MTRCB reportedly denied ABS-CBN's motion for reconsideration (MR) regarding It's Showtime's case, firmly arguing that the hosts of the show "acted indecently or inappropriately in the presence of children."

After which, the ABS-CBN decided not to appeal with the regulatory board's final decision. Instead, it assured the public that their management was looking for all remedies to resolve the dilemma.

"We have received the decision of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board denying our Motion for Reconsideration regarding "It's Showtime" and are currently exploring all our remedies and options," said ABS-CBN in a statement on September 28, Thursday.