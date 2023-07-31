MTRCB Summons 'It's Showtime' Producers Following Complaints of Indecency In July 25 Episode

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has summoned the producers of the noontime variety show "It's Showtime" to address complaints surrounding a particular segment that aired on July 25, 2023.

The "Isip Bata" segment, featuring hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez, came under scrutiny due to scenes that some viewers considered to be portraying alleged indecent acts. As a result, the MTRCB invoked Section 3 (c) of Presidential Decree No. 1986, which deals with the prohibition of indecent and immoral content on television.

The scene in question showed Vice Ganda's partner Ion Perez eating some icing from a cake.

To get to the bottom of viewer concerns, the MTRCB has scheduled a hearing on July 31, 2023, at 10:00 am, to be held at their office in Timog Avenue, Quezon City. During the hearing, the "It's Showtime" producers will be called upon to testify and shed light on the controversial scenes.

As a regulatory body, the MTRCB plays a crucial role in ensuring that television shows adhere to broadcasting standards and provide content that is appropriate for all audiences, including children.

What do you think about the scene in question? Check out for yourself: