Omo, IU and Jay Park Reveal Collab Song Was Recorded 2 Years Ago

Jay Park and IU recently released a song titled "GANADARA" and they're spilling the details behind their collaboration project—including the fact that the track was recorded two years ago!

Jay appeared as a guest in IU's talk show IU's Palette where he talked about working on the song with IU in mind. He shared, "IU casually said let's make a song when we get a chance. I started working right after I heard that. Since you're the best Korean hip hop artist, I prioritized it and started working on the song right away."

IU then revealed the reason she agreed to the collaboration, saying, "I'm a big fan of your music and heard so many good stories about you as an artist. I was surprised at how fast you took action and sent me the song. I was able to relieve stress by trying new things I haven't tried in my album."

Jay also talked about recording the song with IU two years ago and why it took ~so long~ to release it: "We completed it in 2020. I wanted to release it on the right time when I could prepare for it properly and have the time for it. It's a new start in my new company. Even though it's been two years, the song doesn't feel old at all."

ICYDK, Jay stepped down as the CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC in December 2021. He then established a new agency called MORE VISION earlier this year.

The two performed the song live for the first time and also did a cover of each other's songs. Jay put a fresh spin on IU's 2021 song "Strawberry Moon" while IU got playful by changing the lyrics of Jay's 2018 music release "Yacht."

Watch the full interview here: