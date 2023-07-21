Ivana Alawi On Barbie Forteza: 'She really has a good heart'

We all have our fair share of unforgettable celeb encounters in our lives and Ivana Alawi is no exception to that. In her vlog, Ivana describes fellow actress Barbie Forteza as a person with a really good heart.

The vlog features Ivana and her family, Mona, and Hash Alawi, and their mother Fatima Marbella having a Japanese-cuisine mukbang while answering both showbiz and personal questions.

One of the questions was: ‘Who is the nicest GMA artist you’ve worked with?’

Ivana immediately thought of Barbie and answered: "Hindi ko siya [Barbie] malilimutan kasi maraming maldita sa akin noong nag- start ako sa GMA. As in maraming masusungit… ayaw kami bigyan ng pwesto, ayaw kami bigyan ng pagkain. Tapos sinusungitan kaming mag-ina."

Amid the hostilities that Ivana and her mother experienced before as a rookie in the said TV station, Ivana gave credit to Barbie’s kindness.

"Ang pinaka naging mabait sa akin, na hindi ko malilimutan… si Barbie Forteza," Ivana said. "Totoo talaga siya (tao)... Kaya super blessed niya. She really has a good heart," she added.

Ivana’s words reached Barbie who responded with a tweet saying: “ Grabe naman ‘to. Maraming salamat @IvanaAlawi. So happy for all your success. Ingat kayo ni Mona. Hi po tita!”

Barbie is currently filming with onscreen partner David Licauco for their first film together called That Kind of Love. The love team recently flew to South Korea for the film. Meanwhile, we all should be on the lookout for Ivana’s upcoming projects as she recently signed her new contract with ABS-CBN.

Watch Ivana's vlog below: