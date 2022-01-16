Ivana Alawi Shares Her Experience With COVID-19: 'Para 'kong nalulunod 'pag natutulog'

Ivana Alawi is now among the growing number of celebrities opening up about testing positive for COVID-19.

The content creator-actress took to YouTube recently to share her struggles as members of her family and household contracted the virus.

"The virus that we really tried to stay away [from] and 'di magkaroon ay nagkaroon kami," Ivana said in a vlog. "So meron akong COVID."

Ivana shared how in the first two years of the pandemic, she had been super cautious, always isolating after work, sometimes going through three swab tests in a day just to be on the safe side.

"Itong 2022, first time kong mag-positive sa buong buhay ko. Nagulat ako kasi feeling ko sobrang maingat, naka-vaccine kami, 'di ako lumalabas ng bahay."

It was Ivana's mother who first caught the virus before other family members tested positive. Thankfully, Ivana's two sisters, including Mona—who is combatting other diseases—tested negative.

"Sumasakit sobra yung ulo ko tapos ang sakit ng katawan ko tapos natutulog lang ako," Ivana said. "Nag-test ako tapos nagulat ako kasi biglang positive, e."

"Yung mga symptoms ko ngayon, para 'kong nalulunod 'pag natutulog," she added. "Hirap na hirap akong huminga. 'Di ko alam kung saan ako hihinga. Para 'kong nasa swimming pool tapos humihinga ako sa bibig ko; hanggang bibig lang kaya ko. Kahit anong gawin ko sa ilong ko, nag-steam ako, nag-suob ako, lahat ginawa ko pati mga spray."

Ivana cautioned the public to remain vigilant and observe health protocols.

"Kailangan mong i-consider yung sarili mo na exposed, e, 'pag may symptoms yung isang tao," Ivana said. "You have to take responsibility and you have to take accountability, so if you are exposed or if you're feeling not well, 'wag ka nang lumabas at mag-antay ka ng mga five days, mag-isolate ka, tapos magpa-PCR ka. Kasi ang hirap talaga, guys. Ang hirap 'pag ikaw or any of your family members or your loved ones get COVID kasi ang hirap talaga."

"Please be safe," she cautioned. "Wear your mask. No one is above the law; tandaan niyo 'yan. Kahit sino ka man, kung hindi ka law, 'di ka puwedeng mag-inarte at hindi ka puwede mag-break ng law, okay? Get that in your mind."

Watch Ivana's vlog here: