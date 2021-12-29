Ivana Alawi, Liza Soberano, And Janine Gutierrez Make It To '100 Most Beautiful Faces Of 2021' List

Three Pinay celebrities made it to TC Candler and The Independent Critics' annual "100 Most Beautiful Faces" list for 2021.

Ivana Alawi ranked fourth, while Liza Soberano and Janine Gutierrez ranked 18th and 78th, respectively, in the list that was uploaded on YouTube on December 28. Ivana jumped seven places higher compared to her spot last year where she debuted at number 11. Meanwhile, it was Liza's seventh time to appear on the list, being the first Pinay to take the top spot in 2017.

The list was topped by BLACKPINK's Lisa Manoban, followed by Norwegian blogger Emilie Nereng (#2), Somali-American model Halima Aden (#3), Ivana (#4), MOMOLAND member Nancy McDonie (#5), Israeli model Yael Shelbia (#6), TWICE member Tzuyu (#7), Indonesian singer and actress Lyodra Ginting (#8), American model Jasmine Tookes (#9), and Korean singer-actress Nana (#10).

According to the video's description, TC Candler and The Independent Critics have been publishing the "100 Most Beautiful Faces" list annually since 1990. They also added, "Unlike most other annual beauty rankings, the 100 Most Beautiful Faces List is not a popularity contest and it is definitely not country-specific. It is not about the hottest or the most famous celebrity. Rather, the list attempts to inform and broaden public opinion, instead of reflecting it."

Continue reading below ↓

The description also said that the list aims to introduce new faces to countries they ordinarily would not reach. They added, "Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… They are all embodied on a beautiful face."

Check out the full list here: