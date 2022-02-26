Wow, Ivana Alawi Surprises Her Mom And Sister Mona With Their Own House

Ivana Alawi documented how she surprised her mom, Fatima Alawi, and sister, Mona with their own house and lot in a vlog entitled "I Sold Our New House Prank" uploaded on YouTube on February 25.

Plugging her new vlog on Instagram, Ivana wrote, "Dream come true to finally be able to give Mama and Mona their own house. Haay, ang sarap sa feeling… Pray, work hard and always do good/be good to others and I know you'll be able to make your dreams come true, too."

Ivana, who recently launched her own beauty brand, revealed that it took her years to prepare for the surprise. She shared, "Noong five years old ako, naalala ko na sinabihan ko si Mama na, 'Ma, 'pag ako nagkapera, pagtanda ko, ikaw yung una kong bibilhan ng bahay."

The actress and vlogger said, "Lahat ng ito it's from my hard work. I'm so happy kasi siyempre, matutupad yung isa sa mga dream ko na mabigyan yung family ko ng sarili nilang bahay na pinaghirapan ko."

Ivana revealed that when she bought the land years ago, she didn't tell her mom that she actually bought the property for both her and her younger sister, Mona. She said that the reason why she also chose to include Mona in her surprise is that she's on YouTube because of her sister. She shared that Mona never demanded anything from her and that she fully supports her no matter what.

Ivana added, "'Pag ako nagtratrabaho sa shoots ko, ito yung nagiging inspirasyon."

She also joked, "Alam niyo naman na bago ako magbigay ng isang bagay, gusto ko magpaiyak ng tao at i-prank kasi that's me."

Watch Ivana's full vlog below: