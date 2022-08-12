Wow! At 40, Iza Calzado Announces That She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Iza Calzado! The 40-year-old actress, who is also celebrating her birthday, shared the most wonderful gift she received: news of her pregnancy with her first child with her husband Ben Wintle.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, she opened up more about her latest milestone, calling it a “miracle”.

She started, “So I had all these big plans for my for 40th year on Earth as it also coincides with my 20th year in the industry. I already completed a few of the exciting projects lined up for me and there were a few dream projects in the pipeline. I was ready to usher in this new chapter in my life.

Continue reading below ↓

“Then you came along. Unexpectedly. You may not have been in my immediate plans but I instinctively knew that this was THE plan. In my forty years, I have come to discern when God is steering me in a different direction. A path I may not have thought of yet it always turns out to be the best for me. So now, I surrender to His will with no resistance.”

Iza continues, expressing excitement about welcoming their first child. “God’s plans are always far greater than mine and I humbly accept this new chapter of my life with a heart filled with gratitude, casting all my fears and worries aside and simply trusting in the divine timing and wisdom of life. Something deep inside me knows that you will propel me to greater heights to soar higher than ever before in ways I cannot even begin to imagine. You will give me THE WHY, THE PURPOSE, THE DIRECTION in life, and I embrace you in my life as we build, along with Ben — your dad, a FAMILY!”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

She also shared a quote from one of her iconic movie roles in the blockbuster movie Starting Over Again, where she played the selfless and loving woman Patty. “As a character of mine said in a film, “In love there is no fear.” So I will choose to live each day giving life to you vibrating from this frequency — LOVE.”

“They were right. Life does begin at 40. Simply put, your life begins as your mother turns forty. To know that life is growing inside me is a great miracle. You are my miracle. You are my guiding light. Thank You, Lord, for the most beautiful birthday gift. Our ABUNDANCE.”

Congratulations, Iza and Ben!

MORE FROM COSMO:

Iza Calzado Says She Had *Two* Surgeries To 'Fix Her Body' For Her 2004 'Darna' Audition

Iza Calzado Remembers Her Late Parents In A Touching Post: 'I feel connected to them now more than ever'

Continue reading below ↓

Iza Calzado Shares Nuggets Of Wisdom On Self-Love And Compassion As She Turns 39