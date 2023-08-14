Jake Cuenca Penned The *Sweetest* Birthday Message For Chie Filomeno

Jake Cuenca and Chie Filomeno are absolutely giving us all the *kilig* we need right now. Although they haven't put a label on their status, Jake confirmed that Chie makes him happy. The actor also said that they are taking their time in their relationship right now.

"But like I've said, paano ba? I learned a few things from my past relationship. I don't wanna do anything para maudlot, kasi it's very happy and it's very good right now," Jake said.

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Chie admitted how much she appreciates Jake for his sincerity and understanding nature. "To be honest, wala nang ano, wala nang showbiz-showbiz, kinilig ako, as in. Kasi, finally, someone sees [this side of] me. He respects na I'm taking my time," Chie stated.

Recently, Jake posted an advanced birthday greeting for Chie on his Instagram Stories. He described Chie as an "amazing woman" and wished Chie all the best on her special day this upcoming Tuesday, August 15.

Jake has also been open about his sweet messages to Chie, as he mostly comments on Chie's Instagram posts.

In Chie's celebratory post about her first contract signing with ABS-CBN, Jake expressed his happiness for the actress. Jake commented on Chie's post, "So proud of you."

View this post on Instagram

Jake is starring in the teleserye The Iron Heart alongside Richard Gutierrez and Sue Ramirez. We will soon be seeing more of Chie in the upcoming dark-comedy film A Very Good Girl with Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly De Leon.