Jake Ejercito Is The Coolest *Girl Dad* To His Daughter Ellie And Their Spain Vacay Is Proof

It’s clear as day that 10-year-old Ellie, the daughter of ex-sweethearts Andi Eigenmann and Jake Ejercito, has her dad wrapped around her finger. For one, Jake can’t stop flooding his Instagram with photos of his little girl, including snaps from their ongoing vacation in Spain!

ICYDK, Ellie has been in Europe for about three weeks now, starting with a separate vacay in France with her mom, stepdad Philmar Alipayo, and siblings Lilo and Koa. After the trip, the rest of the fam went home to Manila, leaving her on another adventure-filled trip with his dad—this time around, in Spain.

From frolicking around the country’s picturesque villages to enjoying a famous waterpark, Jake is dedicated to giving his unica hija a good time!

Below, catch some of our fave moments from the tight-knit father-daughter duo. Can we just say, they are sooo adorbs together!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Even before this trip, netizens have already been praising Jake for being such a ~cool girl dad~. His moments together with Ellie are some of the most heartwarming parent-child interactions we’ve seen, be it their matching royalty ‘fits on Halloween or Jake introducing Ellie to the fantastic world of Harry Potter.

Aware of the kind words said about his parenting, the actor reacted, "Been receiving lots of positive comments about me being a 'good' dad to Ellie. Though I am truly humbled by and appreciate all the kind words, I honestly don't think I'm doing anything special. I'm just trying to be the best dad for my daughter.”

He also credited his wonderful support system and co-parent Andi for Ellie's good upbringing. “God knows how it would've turned out without the guidance and support extended to me/us by my parents, siblings, relatives, friends, and our kasambahays. And of course, Andi's been a great co-parent too. They da real MVPs!"

Continue reading below ↓

He also gave a shoutout to all fathers like him: "To all young dads out there, there’s nothing more fulfilling and beautiful in the world than to grow with and be best buddies with your child."

Aww. Don’t ever change, Jake!

MORE FROM COSMO:

Jake Ejercito's 'Under De Saya' Moment With Ellie Eigenmann Is The *Funniest* Thing You'll See Today

Jake Ejercito On Co-Parenting With Andi Eigenmann: 'Marami kami napagdaanan bago dumating sa point na ito'

Jake Ejercito's Side-By-Side Pics Of Andi And Ellie Eigenmann Will Tug At Your Heartstrings