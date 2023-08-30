Jakob Poturnak's Mom Ina Raymundo On Andrea Brillantes: 'I like Andrea'

ICYMI, Andrea Brillantes got candid about her admiration towards Ina Raymundo's beautiful kids Jakob and Erika Poturnak. Now, Ina had something to say about Andrea.

Andrea revealed in her vlog how much she admires the Poturnak siblings. "Gwapong-gwapo ako sa kanya dati pa….Hi, Jakob, if you're watching I’m single now….pero if hindi ka single, baka pwede ‘yung sister mo na lang, I would date Erika," she said.

In Giselle Sanchez's column, she revealed Ina's reaction to Andrea's remarks. "I like Andrea, and I find her comments flattering and amusing. It’s raw and unfiltered. I am also not sure if she was serious or just kidding around," Giselle quoted Ina.

Andrea, as playful as she is, sounded like she was joking when she revealed her crush. Nonetheless, Ina argued that she cannot decide for her kids when it comes to their dating lives.

Ina also mentioned that Jakob and Erika are busy at present. "Unfortunately, I cannot decide for my kids Jakob and Erika on their choices and love life. It’s really up to them. Also, the two are too busy in school abroad to comment on this," the actress-mother stated.

Ina is one supportive mother when it comes to her children's careers. She is a mother to Erika, Jakob, Mikaela, Anika, and Minka Poturnak. Erika and Jakob are the eldest of the five Poturnak siblings.

Jakob is a budding world-class baseball player, as manifested by his mother. Currently, he is playing baseball for the Xavier Musketeers at Xavier University in the U.S. under a college scholarship grant. He is really on top of his game!

"Mark my word, Giselle, I manifest that my son Jakob will not only be a Major League Baseball star, with his incomparable speed and unbelievable strength, but he will also be a hall of fame in baseball. He will bring Philippine pride to the world of baseball. And I manifest that," the proud Ina professed in an interview with Giselle.

Meanwhile, Erika is on her way to becoming a global pop star of her generation. She's enrolled in Berklee College of Music to study contemporary music. Ina told Giselle that Erika wanted to enter the pop music industry in the U.S.

“Erika wanted to study in a contemporary music school, not a classical one because that’s her vocal forte and her dream to enter the pop music scene in the U.S.," Ina said.

Ina also mentioned how they prepared for Berklee, with Erika undergoing tedious training and processes for the university's talent test.

"We prepared for her talent test. I enrolled her for rigorous vocal training under Jade Riccio, and her years of training finally pulled through because she got accepted into Berklee. It’s a tough school to enter, and I am so grateful to God that she got accepted," the proud mother stated.

Meanwhile, Andrea's remarks actually drew mixed reactions from netizens. Some described the young actress as "trying hard" to get a new boyfriend.

In a TikTok video, Andrea clapped back at her bashers saying: "Come on guys, not to be mayabang or anything, but I don’t really need to try. Like, it’s really not that hard for me, just being honest. If I really wanted to date a guy now, e 'di sana meron na.”

Andrea also had a short explanation with regard to her remarks on Jakob. She stated that Jakob actually introduced himself to her back when she was still in a relationship. Hence her humorous statement, "I'm single now."

"This guy went up to me, nagpakilala siya, sayang lang kasi at that time, I was taken, e I really do find him attractive. So ayun, sabi ko ‘I’m single now,’ as a joke! If I was serious about it, idadaan ko pa ba sa vlog?," said Andrea in the TikTok video.

Now, Andrea is ~*enjoying*~ her life as a single lady.