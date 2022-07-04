OMG, James Reid Teases Possible Careless Music x Starship Entertainment Collaboration

A Careless Music x Starship Entertainment collaboration *might* be in the works!

On July 4, James Reid raised fans' anticipation for a possible collaboration between his music label Careless Music and the South Korean entertainment agency Starship Entertainment.

He shared an Instagram story of his visit to the company along with Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh, Careless artist Liza Soberano, Transparent Arts co-CEO Kirby Lee, and DJ Virman of the Asian-American hip hop group Far East Movement.

ICYDK, Starship Entertainment is home to K-pop boy groups MONSTA X and CRAVITY, girl groups Cosmic Girls and IVE, and solo artists K.Will and Jeong Sewoon.

Aside from James and Liza, Careless Music also houses Nadine Lustre and Issa Pressman, to name a few.

While no details about the label's South Korean venture have been announced, this will not be the first time a Careless Music artist collaborated with a K-pop singer.

Earlier this year, James dropped "Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)", which features Jay B of the popular K-pop boy group GOT7 as well as Taiwanese-American singer ØZI.