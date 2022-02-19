James Reid Arrives In LA And Greets Fans

James Reid has officially arrived in LA and his fans made sure he received a warm welcome.

"We spy with our little eye, our precious bread at the LAX airport!" wrote one of James' fan groups on Instagram, which posted a clip of James with his luggage at LAX. "Hello, welcome to LA James Reid!"

"What's up, Reiders and Royals, I landed safely. I'm back here in LA," James greeted a fan who spoke with him at the airport.

Earlier this week, James bid his friends goodbye before leaving the Philippines for a career in Hollywood. The singer-actor posted an IG Story of a cake with the dedication, "Bon voyage and good luck, Jams Red."

Fans believe James is pursuing his international music career. In October 2020, James was announced as one of the artists of the international label, Transparent Arts, which also manages acts such as Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young and Far East Movement.

Since 2017, James has for the most part been focusing on Careless Music, the music label he founded with fellow former Pinoy Big Brother housemate, Bret Jackson.

It's not clear yet what James is specifically in LA for as he hasn't made an announcement, but we wish him the best of luck!