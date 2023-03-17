OMG, It Seems Like James Reid And Issa Pressman Just *Soft-Launched* Their Relationship!

New couple alert? You guys, social media is currently ablaze with speculations that James Reid and Issa Pressman are *now* dating—and for a good reason. The two stars just shared their respective photo dumps of the recently-concluded Harry Styles Love On Tour concert they attended together, and the pics include one where the two of them are—gasp—holding hands. OMG!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

While we’re still unsure whether that’s a *confirmation* of the two’s rumored relationship, it’s noteworthy to say that it’s not the first time they were photographed hanging out this year. Just last month, a photo of the two walking side by side in a mall quickly went viral—igniting dating rumors between the two Careless Music stars.

As always, it’s best to take the whispers with a grain of salt, given that James and Issa haven’t gone on the record about their dating status. Fret not; we'll keep you posted on further updates about these two!