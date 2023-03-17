Sorry, no results were found for
OMG, It Seems Like James Reid And Issa Pressman Just *Soft-Launched* Their Relationship!

by Cass Lazaro | Just now
James reid and issa pressman ig official
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/james, Instagram/pressmanissa
New couple alert? You guys, social media is currently ablaze with speculations that James Reid and Issa Pressman are *now* dating—and for a good reason. The two stars just shared their respective photo dumps of the recently-concluded Harry Styles Love On Tour concert they attended together, and the pics include one where the two of them are—gasp—holding hands. OMG!

Issa Pressman and James Reid ig official
Instagram/pressmanissa
issa pressman and james reid
Instagram/pressmanissa
james reid, issa pressman dating rumors
Instagram/james

While we’re still unsure whether that’s a *confirmation* of the two’s rumored relationship, it’s noteworthy to say that it’s not the first time they were photographed hanging out this year. Just last month, a photo of the two walking side by side in a mall quickly went viral—igniting dating rumors between the two Careless Music stars.

As always, it’s best to take the whispers with a grain of salt, given that James and Issa haven’t gone on the record about their dating status. Fret not; we'll keep you posted on further updates about these two!

