Oops! Fans Thought James Reid And Nadine Lustre ~*Reunited*~ In La Union

ICYM the recent celeb news… it looks like love is in the air for new couple James Reid and Issa Pressman! After subtly confirming rumors that they are dating together through an official statement, the actor was spotted out and about with Yassi Pressman’s lil’ sis on several occasions now—including trips to Palawan and La Union during the Holy Week!

In one photo posted by a netizen, however, fans couldn’t help but readjust their eyeglasses after seemingly mistaking a simple fan pic for a JaDine reunion—given that the woman who posed beside the actor resembles his ex-reel-to-real girlfriend Nadine Lustre.

The alleged doppelganger named Eya Borja had the most *hilarious* caption on Twitter when she posted the now-viral snap. “Grabe ka lord, si Nadine hinihiling kong makita yung ex binigay mo ahahahaha laro.”

Twitter users immediately jumped in the comments and told her how they had to double-take upon seeing the pic—given that she can easily pass as Nadine’s look-alike.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

In a follow-up tweet, Eya shared how she’s the biggest Nadine fan—and even has the actress’ signature on the back of her phone! Aww.

Fingers crossed, she’ll see her idol and celeb doppelganger soon, too!