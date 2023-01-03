Just A Bunch Of Jane De Leon And Janella Salvador’s Cutest *BFF* Moments In 2022

2022 was surely one of the most exciting years for Kapamilya actresses Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador, who both starred in the newest adaptation of Mars Ravelo’s Darna and proved themselves to be two of the most talented Gen Z celebs today. While they play *rivals* in the show, Jane and Janella are actually the best of friends IRL!

If you want to see more of the two Gen Z stars’ kakulitan together, we give you a rundown of ALL the times Jane and Janella were the ultimate ~*friendship goals*~ in 2022.

Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador's Cutest BFF Moments in 2022

1. When Jane pranked Janella on set.

Jane ~stole~ her bestie's phone and filmed her reaction when she found out. LOL!

2. When they did a hilarious Instagram live.

ICYMI: the two jetted off to Las Vegas and spent their days touring the city and going live on Instagram. Iconic!

IMAGE Instagram/imjanedeleon

3. When they wore matching Halloween costumes.

Jane and Janella went as Daphne and Velma for Halloween 2022!

IMAGE Instagram/imjanedeleon

4. When they both hung out with Janella’s son Jude.

When Jude celebrated his second birthday, Jane shared a heartfelt moment between Janella and her son.

5. When they did a mukbang together.

The BFFs truly have the best time on set! Case in point: they go to each other's rooms and eat seafood together.

IMAGE Instagram/imjanedeleon

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

