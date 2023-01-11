OMG, Jane Oineza And RK Bagatsing Said They Went *Wild* In Switzerland For Their Upcoming Film

Fact: Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing are one of the best celebrity couples to follow on social media! The lovebirds never fail to pack on the PDA whenever they’re together, take for instance, their romantic pics when they went to Europe! We were so ~jealz~ when they posted about their picturesque vacay, but little did we know that they were actually in there for work.

ICYDK, Jane and RK went to Switzerland to film their upcoming movie The Swing. The story revolves around a husband-and-wife duo who wanted to *explore* their sex life, trying out unconventional things such as swapping sexual partners with other couples.

In an interview, the two stars revealed that they went *wild* in their steamy scenes in the movie. They also shared that they have an intimacy coach on board to keep the environment comfortable for all.

RK shares, “Yung intimacy coach na yon, ang trabaho niya is to make sure na lahat kumportable. Walang lalampas sa mga set na limitations. So, kapag may direksiyon si Direk RC, pupunta sa intimacy coach, at ita-translate niya sa amin. Para walang gulatan. Hindi mo puwedeng biglain ang co-actor mo, na dahil naramdaman mo, puwede na!”

The couple also said that they’re totally cool with working with other actors on sexy scenes. In fact, Jane joked about that one time when her beau just stayed in a hotel while she filmed makeout scenes with a foreign co-star! “Lahat ng eksena ko, ginawa nila sa isang araw with a Swiss actor! Nasa hotel lang si RK! Hahahaha,” she shared.

In response, RK said, “Oo, sinadya nila na nasa hotel lang ako, kaya isang buong araw akong nagdarasal, habang may ginagawa si Jane!”

LOL! We can’t wait to watch the film, lovebirds!

