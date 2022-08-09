Janella Salvador On Her Relationship With Markus Paterson: ‘Our main priority is Jude’

Rumors surrounding Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson’s relationship circulated when the actress allegedly didn’t attend Markus’ birthday celebration in June this year. During the press conference of Janella’s upcoming project, the much-awaited Darna remake, the 24-year-old opened up about her current status with the father of her son.

“Okay naman kami. Let’s leave it at that na lang muna. Basta okay kami,” she shares. “We are both happy as individuals, and our main priority is Jude.”

The actress also admits that she is “at peace and very content.”

Instagram/superjanella

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Markus also revealed during an interview that he is currently happy. “Ang puso ko ay masaya, peaceful, and life is good,” he says. “Ang importante lang saming dalawa ay she’s happy, I’m happy, our hearts are both happy.”

Instagram/superjanella

Despite the rumors surrounding the two, the actor says that at the end of the day, they will always be there for each other.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We’re always there for each other, no matter what.”

MORE ABOUT MARKUS AND JANELLA:

Janella Salvador And Markus Paterson Introduce Their Son, Jude Trevor Paterson

Janella Salvador's Second Anniv Video With Markus Paterson Will Make You Cry

Janella Salvador And Markus Paterson's Son Jude Now Has An Insta Account