Janella Salvador Reveals She's Now A Single Mom: 'Talagang nilalaban ko 'yun'

Janella Salvador has long maintained that she and Markus Patterson are doing "okay," but in an interview with Bernadette Sembrano, the Darna actress revealed that she's now a single mom.

The interview, which appeared on Bernadette's YouTube channel on September 3, talked about Janella's real- and reel-life roles: Being a mom to Jude and portraying Valentina.

Janella, who introduced Jude to the world in January 2021, said about being a mom, "It's the best thing that happened to me because I'm learning so much. It brings me back to being a baby again, being a kid, so parang I have more patience, empathy, and understanding."

She said about her realization of being a mom, "The moment he came out, the moment I looked at him for the first time, sabi ko, 'I'm gonna protect this boy for the rest of my life.' Parang 'yun na yung naging mission ko. It's not like I don't love myself, it's more of siya na talaga.”

Janella also got to talk about her character, Valentina, and her human counterpart, Regina. The actress revealed that she relates a lot to Regina. She said, "Si Regina, 'pag meron siyang pinaglalalaban as long as alam niyang nasa tama siya, ilalaban niya talaga. E ganoon ako as a person."

When asked what she's currently fighting for, Janella said, "Being a single mom. Talagang nilalaban ko 'yun. At the end of the day, alam kong kaya ko naman siya. As much as, yes, I love the people around me who are always there to help me, I always want to know na kaya ko gawin, but I don't want to sound bad kasi, but I can rely on myself, hindi ko kailangan humingi ng tulong sa iba."

Janella shared that she likes being independent and that her mom, theater actress Jenine Desiderio, was an inspiration to her. "I saw my mom growing up, she was able to raise us on her own. Siguro na-embody ko kung paano siya, I want to be independent as well."

Janella also got to talk about her transformation as a person and shared that after giving birth to Jude, she became more confident. She said, "We have no choice as women but to be strong because there's a little human being that relies on us. That's what gives me power and confidence. No matter what I do, kakayanin ko for this little human being. I just became a woman after becoming a mother."

