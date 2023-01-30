Janine Gutierrez Acknowledges Her *Privilege* As Big Help In Establishing A Successful Acting Career

It’s not unusual for celebrity kids to follow in their parent’s footsteps. After all, being in the spotlight is something that already comes ~*naturally*~ to them. Such was the case for Janine Gutierrez, who comes from a family of renowned actors and artists—just like her parents Lotlot de Leon and Monching Gutierrez, as well as her lolas Pilita Corrales and Nora Aunor.

Being an artista daughter is definitely a double-edged sword, but according to the actress, she can’t deny that it was one of the factors that helped her establish a successful career.

“I have to admit, talagang sobrang privileged ko bilang anak ng artista. Kasi bata pa lang ako, tinatanong na ako na ‘kelan ka mag-aartista?’. Hindi tinatanong kung gusto mo ba, ang tinatanong is kelan kasi expected na,” she shares in a recent vlog with Karen Davila. “Talagang may advantage, [I tried] na lang talaga bawiin na maging deserving ako na talagang manatili.”

Instagram/janinegutierrez

However, growing up in the spotlight *did* come with consequences. In fact, the actress admits that it was difficult to process her parents’ separation because it was so publicized back when she was only 12 years old.

“It was hard kasi yun pa yung kasagsagan ng The Buzz, yung mga Sunday shows, so everybody knew what was going on. Hindi naging madali na alam ng lahat ng tao,” she says.

“Marami akong nakitang mga balita na hindi naman totoo. May panahon na minsan mayroon nang TV van sa labas ng bahay hoping to get an interview sa parents ko. Yun yung naging mahirap talaga about their separation, aside from yung talagang naghiwalay sila.”

While Janine definitely had the ~*privilege*~ of being born into a showbiz family, her unwavering talent is proof that she is *meant* to stay. You go, girl!

