Omo, Jay Park *Waits And Cries* For IU in 'GANADARA' MV

The music video of Jay Park's newest song featuring IU just dropped and fans are in for a very special surprise.

On March 11, Jay released the R&B collaboration track "GANADARA." The music video shows behind-the-scenes clips of Jay nervously asking IU to feature in his song as well as ~adorably~ waiting (and crying) for her to show up at the MV set.

The previously released teasers for the song kept fans guessing about IU's possible appearance in the MV.

Well, guess no more! IU eventually joined Jay on set at (literally) the last minute and their cute interactions had us screaming!

Continue reading below ↓

PH Jwalkerz (Jay's fandom name) and IU's fandom Uenas took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the collaboration.

Some praised IU's goddess visuals:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Others commended the quality of the song's production and lyrics:

Continue reading below ↓

This is Jay's first music release since stepping down as CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. He recently established a new agency called NEW VISION.

On the other hand, IU will be making her highly-anticipated acting comeback alongside Park Seo Joon in the film Dream.