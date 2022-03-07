BRB, Screaming: Jay Park And IU Are Collaborating On A Song

An epic collaboration of two second generation K-pop artists is in the works!

Jay Park is releasing new music for the first time under his recently established label MORE VISION and it will be featuring singer-actress IU.

ICYDK, Jay stepped down as the CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC in December 2021. Following his departure from the two labels, Jay announced that he is dropping a digital single titled "GANADARA" (the first four consonants of the Korean alphabet).

"It's an honor. First single under MORE VISION and it's with @dlwlrma," Jay captioned his Instagram post.

He also teased fans by playfully asking them on Twitter if the song will have a music video.

Aside from her songwriting skills and successful dramas, IU is known for collaborating with a lot of Korean artists including BIGBANG's G-Dragon for "Palette" and BTS' Suga for "Eight", to name a few. She is also set to star alongside Park Seo Joon in the highly-anticipated film Dream.

Jay, on the other hand, recently released "To Life", his emotional farewell song dedicated to the two music labels he founded and his fans.

"GANADARA" will be released on March 11, Friday.