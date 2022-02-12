Jennylyn Mercado Flaunts Her Baby Bump At 26 Weeks

Jennylyn Mercado is basking in the glow of being an expectant mom.

The actress recently took to IG to share an update on her pregnancy.

"26 weeks," Jennylyn wrote in her post, featuring her reflection in a mirror, holding her prominent baby bump.



Jennylyn and Dennis Trillo first confirmed in October 2021 that they were expecting their first child. At the time, Jennylyn shared that she was already in her ninth month of pregnancy.

This announcement also coincided with the happy news that they got engaged. In an interview, Dennis said he chose to do the proposal at home given Jennylyn's fragile condition.

The two tied the knot via a civil wedding ceremony in November. Not long after, they held a gender reveal party. They're having a girl! She's the latest addition to their family. Jennylyn has a son with Patrick Garcia, thirteen-year-old Jazz, while Dennis also has a son with Carlene Aguilar, fourteen-year-old Calix Andreas.

In one of Jennylyn's vlogs, the celeb couple opened up about their long journey to surrogacy, of how they flew to the US amid the pandemic to push through with the procedure. Once they found out that Jennylyn had conceived, however, they discontinued their surrogacy plans.

