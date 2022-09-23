Former 'Produce 101 Season 2' Contestant Jeong Joong Ji Has Passed Away At 30

*Trigger warning: Suicide*

Former Produce 101 Season 2 contestant Jeong Joong Ji has passed away at the age of 30.

On September 20, Joong Ji's mother took to Twitter to share the news of her son's passing, saying, "My son Joong Ji made the choice to end his life. I don’t know how to put my feelings right now into words."

According to the obituary notice posted by his mother, Joong Ji died on September 9, just four days after his 30th birthday.

Joong Ji's sister also updated the late idol's Instagram account with two Instagram stories, which read, "This is Jeong Joong Ji's younger sister. It's sad to say this but my older brother has passed away. Thank you so much for your concern. I hope that by making this Instagram account public, you can appease your longing."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jeong Joong Ji was a contestant in the 2017 boy group survival show Produce 101 Season 2. Joong Ji was eliminated in the fifth episode and ranked 64th overall.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jeong Joong Ji's family and friends.