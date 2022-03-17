Jericho Rosales Is Starring In An International Action Series

Some amazing news for Jericho Rosales: He'll be starring in an international action series!

According to Variety, the show will be a prison-action series entitled Sellblock, and it will be jointly produced by ABS-CBN and BlackOps Studios Asia. ICYDK, BlackOps is behind films such as Maria, Darkroom, and Nilalang.

BlackOps first announced the project in February, part of its ongoing collaboration with creative agency Psyops8, along with Story Arch Pictures and Agog Film Productions.

Also confirmed to be starring in the series are Cherry Pie Picache, Mon Confiado, RK Bagatsing, Tirso Cruz III, Ronnie Lazaro, and Rosanna Roces.

Jericho recently moved to New York with his wife Kim Jones, where he's been taking acting lessons. In an interview with PEP.ph in May 2021, Jericho said that the project he was working on at the time will be shot in LA.

The 42-year-old actor also confirmed in April 2019 that he would be bidding farewell to teleserye roles.

We can't wait to learn more about Sellblock!

