We're So *Kilig* With How Jeron Teng Proposed To Jeanine Tsoi

PBA player Jeron Teng and former courtside reporter Jeanine Tsoi are engaged!

The happy couple made the announcement via a series of IG uploads. It looks like Jeron proposed to Jeanine on his birthday, March 21.

"My birthday just became more meaningful," wrote Jeron in his post, where the two shared a kiss amid a floral setup. "Best day ever!! @jeaninebeatrice"

Jeron actually proposed at a basketball court! He even had his college jersey as a tribute to how they first met.

In an earlier IG post, Jeron shared the letter he wrote for Jeanine that was flashed during the proposal. It included touching vids and pics from their years of dating. Jeron also listed the reasons why he loves Jeanine, from because she's the most beautiful girl in the world, she helped him become a dean's lister, and she's his dance partner. Aww.

"To my girlfriend Jeanine, it has been almost seven years since we've started dating. I am grateful that fate brought us together. I played for La Salle and you became our courtside reporter. God gave me the blessing to meet the girl of my dreams. From then on, life has never been better. In those years, we have built memories together and even in the simplest moments, it made me love you even more."

"I'm the luckiest to have you. I love you forever and, there's only one thing left to do..."

Congrats to the happy couple!