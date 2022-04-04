OMG, Jessica Jung Will Compete In A Chinese Girl Group Survival Show

Jessica Jung is *returning* to her idol roots!

The multi-hyphenated star is gearing up to compete in the latest season of Mango TV's girl group survival program Sisters Who Makes Waves. The Chinese show features female celebrities over 30 years old competing to re-debut in a project girl group.

News of Jessica's appearance spread after an unofficial list of contestants was posted online.

Jessica's real name Jung Soo Yeon was included in the list and the written profile described her as an American singer as well as a member of Girls' Generation.

Jessica's agency Coridel Entertainment confirmed her participation in the show, saying, "It is true that Jessica will be starring in a Chinese audition program."

However, the agency clarified the written description about Jessica: "The representatives from Mango TV are claiming that they did not release the list and we did not write the profile like that. Since she has withdrawn from Girls’ Generation, she does not promote with the name Girls’ Generation anymore."

Jessica debuted in the legendary K-pop girl group Girls' Generation in 2007. She was announced to have left the group in 2014 and has since been busy as a solo artist, novelist, actress, and founder of the fashion brand Blanc & Eclare.