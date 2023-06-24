Did JK Labajo Just React To Maureen Wroblewitz's Post For Her New BF? 'Ganun pala pakiramdam'

Did JK Labajo just react to one of his ex's posts?

ICYMI, JK's former flame, model-turned-beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz, posted on June 20 a *sweet* birthday message for her new boyfriend.

"Happy birthday to the one that makes me feel like I'm the luckiest girl in the world," Maureen wrote in her post, featuring a photo of herself all smiles with her current beau (whose face is away from the camera).

"HAHAHAHAHAHA GANUN PALA PAKIRAMDAM," JK wrote in an FB post at around the same time. The OPM singer also happened to be promoting his new song, "May Halaga Pa Ba 'Ko Sa 'Yo," which is essentially about *heartbreak*.

"Haha tara, inom tayo mamayang hatinggabi," he wrote in a separate FB post.

JK and Maureen broke up in 2022, confirming the news on their respective IG accounts in June of that year. Despite the pair calling it quits, they appeared to be on good terms, with JK even calling Maureen a good friend and thanking her for their years together. In a TikTok upload, though, Maureen seemed to have addressed breakup rumors by sharing how she "finally prioritized herself," that she "lost a big part" of herself and "sacrificed" her beliefs and values for an ex-lover.

@mwrob i’ve never really spoken about my past relationship but this song really speaks to me. that’s the thing about being in a public relationship, no one really knows what happens behind closed doors. i have lost myself over the past few years and i’m finally realizing who i really am. i am working on myself and healing from past trauma because i don’t want to make the same mistakes. maybe one day i’ll be ready to speak about it because i know it could help a lot of people ? Flowers

The two first fueled dating rumors when Maureen appeared in JK's "Buwan" music video.

In April 2023, it appeared JK was ~hard-launched~ by his rumored new girlfriend, singer-songwriter dia maté.

