Maureen Wroblewitz Looks ~*Stunning*~ As Ever In Her Sexy Swimsuit OOTDs

If there’s someone who knows a thing or two about self-love, it’s model-turned-beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz—who recently got candid about her struggles in a past relationship, admitting that she “sacrificed her beliefs and values” for an ex-lover. Now happily single, it looks like she’s putting all her painful experiences behind as she bounces back and redirect her energy to bettering herself, starting with her own physical well-being!

If you’ve been following the former Asia’s Next Top Model winner on Instagram, then you’ve already been blessed with a plethora of her wanderlust holiday photos. Showcasing her sensational figure in stunning beach snaps, get more inspired by Mau’s empowering display of body love below.

Maureen Wroblewitz’s Sultry Swimsuit OOTDs

1. With all the effort she spent on working out and eating healthily, Mau deserves the praises for her toned body! No wonder she looks super confident as she posed in a dainty pastel-colored suit.

2. Mau shows that she’s unafraid of twisty tan lines as she hopped on the criss-cross bikini trend, looking glowing under the rays in a funky two-piece number.

3. When in doubt, you can never go wrong with black—take for instance Mau’s basic maillot accessorized with a seashell necklace for that effortlessly chic vibe.

4. If you’re looking for a clever hack to elevate your swimsuit style, you might wanna try the upside down trend beloved by beach babes like Mau. We’re in love with how her lime green string bikini highlighted her gorgeous tan!

5. The model makes a splash in a dainty halter bikini adorned with a cute heart-shaped cutout detail.

6. Maureen is a total head-turner in a chic crumpled bikini.

7. While she’s a lover of the latest trends, Mau has a penchant for retro swimsuits, too—and her black and white high-waist bikini is further proof.

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

