Actor JM Canlas, Brother of Jerom And Elijah Canlas, Has Passed Away At 17

Actor JM Canlas has passed away at the age of 17 on August 3, 2023. He's the youngest brother of Jerom and Elijah Canlas.

Jerom announced the news on social media. "It is with the heaviest heart and deep sorrow that our family announces the death of our bunso, Jamile Matthew Madiclum Canlas, earlier this morning. He was 17," he wrote on Facebook.



"JM, as he was known to many, was a talented actor, athlete, musician, singer, debater, and gamer. He was always a proud Filipino with a bias and compassion for the poor and oppressed. But most of all, JM will forever be remembered as an incredible young man, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, student, and friend.



"Family and friends who are dear to JM, the wake will begin tomorrow, August 4, 8pm until Sunday, August 6 at St. Peter Chapel Quezon Avenue, Room 116. Let us celebrate his short but wonderful life, as he would want us to."

Jerom revealed that his brother struggled with his mental health.



"In his adolescence, JM struggled with his mental health. If you are experiencing current distress and are in need of URGENT ATTENTION, please proceed to the emergency room of the hospital nearest you."

JM has starred in several movies and shows, including the children's television series Team Yey!, as well as independent films Kiko Boksingero and The Flaming History of the Dela Cruz Family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with JM's family and friends.

If you feel that you need help and advice for yourself or anyone else, please contact The National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) Crisis Hotline, a 24/7 confidential services hotline for psychiatric emergencies, suicidal thoughts, depression, and other issues at (02) 7989-8727 or (0917) 899-8727 (or 0917 899-USAP). You can also reach out to Hopeline, a 24/7 Suicide Prevention and Crisis Intervention hotline in the Philippines, by calling (02) 8804-4673, (0917) 558-4673 (Globe), or (0918) 873-4673 (Smart). Here is a more complete list of hotlines you can reach out to for further assistance.