OMG, Are Joshua Garcia And Bella Racelis Vacationing Together In Japan?

Another day, another *evidence* that Joshua Garcia and Bella Racelis are apparently dating. We know, it seems like a rollercoaster ride between these two—from the several times they were spotted together to Joshua denying their romance and Bella sharing how unbothered she is by online bashers. Still, it looks like the rumor mill isn’t coming to an end anytime soon.

Just recently, the rumored lovebirds sent the internet into a frenzy once again when they uploaded separate photos of themselves seemingly in one location: Japan. If there’s any truth to the speculations, we find it SO CUTE that they wore matchy black coats, too!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

IMAGE Instagram/garciajoshuae

IMAGE Instagram/thatsbellayt

In the comments section of Bella's IG post, *JoshBella* shippers couldn’t resist teasing the two, stating that they seem to want to keep their romance “low-key.”

Watch now

IMAGE Instagram/thatsbellayt

IMAGE Instagram/thatsbellayt

As of writing, neither Joshua nor Bella has gone on record to confirm their real score. Although time and time again, we’ll say this: They look reaaaaally good together!

Enjoy your vacay, you two.

MORE FROM COSMO:

‘Expensive Brunette’ Is The Latest Hair Color Trend Celebs Are Obsessed With

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Nadine Lustre Just Launched An Online Shop Where You Can Buy Her Pre-Loved Items

We Want Neutral Swimsuits Now, Thanks To Kylie Verzosa