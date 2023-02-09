Aww! You Have To See Bella Racelis And Joshua Garcia’s ~*Matching*~ Bracelets

While Joshua Garcia and Bella Racelis have yet to put a label on their relationship, the two have time and time again made us feel kilig with new developments in their ~rumored~ romance—from dedicating playlists to each other, to being spotted holding hands, to seemingly vacationing in Japan together.

On February 9, the actor sent the internet into a frenzy *again* when he posted a short and sweet birthday greeting for Bella. “Happy birthday, @thatsbellayt,” he wrote on Instagram.

What caught netizens’ attention, however, was the photo he posted with his greeting, which features two people wearing ~*matching*~ bracelets. So cute!

IMAGE Instagram/garciajoshuae

It’s not the first time that Joshua posted the vlogger on Instagram. In fact, he also made headlines when he made an Instagram reel full of Bella’s photos on his film account. Stay happy, you two!

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.