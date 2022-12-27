You Guys, Joshua Garcia Was *Spotted* At A Concert With Bella Racelis

This year, Joshua Garcia and Bella Racelis sparked romance rumors when the former ~allegedly~ made a Spotify playlist for the YouTube star. Months later, the two were also spotted *holding hands* at a mall, which made netizens speculate about the status of their relationship.

While the actor revealed that he’s single during a recent interview, Joshua-Bella shippers couldn’t help but feel kilig for the two when they were *spotted* watching the Eraserheads’ reunion concert, which was held at the SMDC Festival Grounds on December 22.

IMAGE TikTok

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

A video of Joshua and Bella watching the concert and interacting with fans went viral on TikTok, which was immediately showered with supportive messages from their fans. “Basta happy ako para sa inyo,” says one TikTok user.

IMAGE Tikok

IMAGE TikTok

While the two have yet to put a label on their relationship status, the Gen Z YouTuber admitted during her interview with Luis Manzano that her heart is currently “very happy”. You two have our support, Joshua and Bella!

Watch now

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

READ MORE HERE:

Everything You Need To Know So Far About Joshua Garcia And Bella Racelis' Rumored Relationship

Aww, Joshua Garcia Just Ended ~Fallout~ Rumors With Bella Racelis Through His Latest IG Comment

Joshua Garcia Gets Real About His Relationship Status: ‘Single ako’