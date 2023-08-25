Joshua Garcia Knows How To Play It Cool

Every generation has its own era-defining heartthrobs: there were Rico Yan and Diether Ocampo in the ‘90s, while John Lloyd Cruz and Piolo Pascual stole hearts on the silver screen with their timeless characters that have cemented themselves as new classics in Philippine cinema.

Then the 2010s saw the resurgence of love teams, their respective monikers etching themselves as household names: KathNiel, LizQuen, JaDine, AlDub, and JoshLia. Each of these respective team-ups won their own legions of fans, even as they all branched out into their respective solo careers.

And then there’s Joshua Garcia. At first glance, the 25-year-old actor seems to have followed the typical playbook for beginning a showbiz career in the country: he first rose to fame as a contestant on Pinoy Big Brother: All In as a teen housemate before breaking through as an actor in the movie Vince & Kath & James–his first movie with soon-to-be love team partner and eventual girlfriend, Julia Barretto.

Joshua made waves in his first leading role, earning a FAMAS nod for Best Actor in 2017, until reaching blockbuster success with Julia in the Antoinette Jadaone-directed Love You to the Stars and Back, grossing P107 million in the box office. This not only propelled JoshLia as one of the country’s hottest love teams but christened Joshua as the next big thing in Philippine showbiz. His boyish looks, onscreen charisma, and natural acting prowess earned him raves and comparisons to the likes of John Lloyd.

Fast forward to today, and Joshua has completely come into his own persona. It’s impossible to scroll through social media and not come across the actor, whether it’s his viral scenes from Unbreak My Heart, the teleserye that pairs him alongside Jodi Sta Maria, Gabbi Garcia, and Richard Yap, his double tap-worthy TikTok videos, to speculations about his personal and private life.

Yet while the actor may have come a long way since his PBB days, Joshua has kept a certain air of effortless cool around him, which only adds to his charm.

On Growing As an Actor

Although Joshua made strides in his career as he breathed life into rom-com roles, the past years have seen him take on different characters and genres—challenges that he has taken on and aced with ease.

The actor’s quiet confidence in his capabilities clearly shows: first in his portrayal as Brian in Mars Ravelo’s Darna in 2022, and now in his current role as Renz in Unbreak My Heart, the television series that broke ground as a collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA. In the show, Renz is caught in a complex love triangle between mother and daughter Rose and Alex, played by Jodi Sta. Maria and Gabbi Garcia, respectively.

The role has marked a mature turn for Joshua, an official foray into complex roles after dabbling with genre-bending characters in the past. True enough, the actor has a flair for three-dimensional characters, with stills and clips from his scenes as easy fodder for social media. “When it comes to work, I know what I can do and what I bring to the table,” Joshua tells Cosmo.

His dark and nuanced characters are in stark contrast to his good-natured looks, which makes watching Joshua onscreen more interesting. Yet stunning as the actor’s transition may be to most of his fans, the Unbreak My Heart star believes it was just the natural course of his career. “I think it’s time to level up in terms of roles, and I feel like I’m in the right age to do so. It was a good challenge for me, not just as an actor but as an individual, and I’m looking forward to more,” he says.

While Joshua is soaring now in his solo career, he’s quick to clarify that he is grateful for the career opportunities he had early on. “I’m very grateful that I’ve experienced all of these changes throughout the years because now that I am in my solo career, I feel like without those experiences I wouldn’t be as well equipped as I am now,” he shares.

And yes—this includes his former love team with Julia. Of JoshLia fans, he says, “These fans will always be there, and they will always show up again if ever we have a project [again] together,” Joshua says.

So, does this mean he’s willing to work with Julia again? Joshua answers, “Yes, although it would depend on the story of the movie.”

In and Out of the Limelight

It’s inevitable for celebrities to have an online presence today. And as a certified heartthrob for the social media generation, Joshua achieves this—once again, with little effort. Take the case of his first-ever TikTok video in 2021: Who knew that a simple dance cover to an 11-second clip of Ginseng Strip 2002 would earn 147 million views?

It’s these little glimpses of Joshua—away from the small screen and into the smartphone screen—that have fans wanting more, dubbing him as one of the sexiest stars today.

Yet the actor thinks there’s more to being sexy than mere aesthetics. “Sexy to me is not always how a person looks but more of how they carry themselves: their values, intelligence, etiquette, and manners.”

As to what he finds sexy in a woman? “What I find sexy in a woman is someone who carries herself well, the way she talks and greets everyone around her, is well mannered, [has] her values in life, including long-term goals not just for herself but for family. Physically, someone who takes good care of her health internally and externally. Someone who has healthy habits as a lifestyle,” he reveals.

Despite the fanfare surrounding him, Joshua is unfazed by it and is more private than he lets on—in fact, he calls himself an introvert. The actor shares that he is not a fan of interviews, and there are certain details that he now prefers to keep to himself.

The actor shares that he cherishes his personal life outside the industry and keeps aspects—including his dating life—under wraps. As to whether his former relationship in the public eye has influenced this perspective, he answers, “Yes, it did. In my opinion, what happens between you and your partner should remain between the two of you alone. It is your life together and your problems shouldn’t be shared to anyone because those experiences and hurdles can only be fixed by the two of you.”

As for his dating style, the actor prefers to keep things as open and honest as possible. “No best foot forward in the beginning. I want her to know me as a whole, including my flaws. Not being pretentious but just open, and the same goes for her,” he shares.

The year is shaping up to be a good one for Joshua, and people can’t stop talking about the actor as his star power continues to rise—and he’s just here to enjoy the ride.

***

PRODUCED BY: Cass Lazaro and Patricia Melliza

PHOTOGRAPHY: Josh Tolentino

ART DIRECTION: Pau Moyano

SITTINGS EDITORS: Ira Nopuente and Andie Estella

HAIR AND GROOMING BY: Mycke Arcano, assisted by Jam Jacobe

STYLING: Joey Espiritu and Gi Gumapac

WORDS BY: Sam Beltran

Shot on location at Balara Content Studio

Special thanks to IPW Furniture