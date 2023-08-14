The Internet Is *Freaking Out* At Joshua Garcia Surprising His Fans As A Fast Food Crew Member

So, the internet just had a collective ~*freak-out*~ when Joshua Garcia decided to swap his on-screen charm for an apron *just* for a day. ICYMI: The heartthrob surprised his fans when he joined a famous fast food chain’s crew members, taking orders and serving up smiles like a pro.

Instagram/kowalerts

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

instagram/kowalerts

TikTok was left buzzing when a video surfaced of him effortlessly handing out orders at the drive-thru window – and let's just say, netizens had an absolute field day!

“Kaya pala haba ng pila sa drive thru, traffic tuloy,” says one netizen.

“Pa-order po ng isang Joshua Garcia,” another one quips. LOL!

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

TikTok

Facebook

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



ICYDK, the surprise took place during the actor’s meet and greet session with his fans at Jollibee’s Katipunan branch on August 11. And guess what? This isn't the first time he's shown interest in the kitchen!

Just recently, Joshua has been taking culinary lessons and even sharing his delightful dishes on Instagram. Way to go, Joshua!