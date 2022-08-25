Netizens Are Wondering Who The Mystery Girl Is In Joshua Garcia's IG Stories

Who is this mystery girl Joshua Garcia just posted on social media?

Earlier this August 25, Thursday, the actor posted an intriguing IG Story, featuring a selfie with a mysterious woman whom netizens initially guessed could be Bella Racelis.

In more IG Stories, Joshua takes pics of the same woman in front of him as they make their way through an airport.

In his final IG Story, Joshua shares a close-up snap of his passport and boarding pass. Based on the name of the airline, it's safe to assume that they're headed somewhere internationally.

Turns out, the mystery girl happens to be Maja Salvador, as evidenced by a photo of him the actress shared on her IG Stories.

"Hi berber @garciajoshuae," Maja captioned the Story.

Maja and her fiance, Rambo Nuñez, actually flew to Switzerland and it looks like Joshua did, too.

So it wasn't Bella, after all. But we're happy to see the former co-stars of The Killer Bride have a reunion!

ICYDK, Joshua and Bella first sparked rumors there could be a romance brewing between them after Joshua actually created a playlist for the vlogger about a week ago. A TikTok post went viral after it shared some of the pair’s adorable interactions.

