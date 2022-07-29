Omo, Netizens Think That Joshua Garcia And Jane De Leon Are ~Perf~ As 'Start-Up' Leads

If you’re like us, who can hardly wait for the much-awaited release of the famed superhero series Darna, you’re in for a little treat! The show’s lead stars Joshua Garcia and Jane De Leon recently went on a Facebook live, and fans were quick to point out how *good* they look together! Swooning.

One netizen even pointed out that the love team looked like a Pinoy version of the hit Korean series Start-Up, mentioning the two’s resemblance with Bae Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk, who played the characters of Seo Dal Mi and Nam Do San, respectively.

IMAGE TikTok/Unicahijajericca

Of course, someone gushed over the two’s chemistry, too. We can only imagine our future *kilig* over these two's romantic scenes!

It’s only the pair’s first time working with each other, but it’s clear that they’ve got undeniable chemistry on screen! Last December, Joshua expressed his *care* towards his leading lady, coming to the rescue immediately after an unexpected wardrobe malfunction. So sweet!

Catch Darna’s official premiere on August 15 on all ABS-CBN platforms.

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.