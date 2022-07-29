Omo, Netizens Think That Joshua Garcia And Jane De Leon Are ~Perf~ As 'Start-Up' Leads

If you’re like us, who can hardly wait for the much-awaited release of the famed superhero series Darna, you’re in for a little treat! The show’s lead stars Joshua Garcia and Jane De Leon recently went on a Facebook live, and fans were quick to point out how *good* they look together! Swooning.
@unicaihajericca yung nakalimutan nilang nakaLIVE sila ???????? anue ba @imjanedeleon @iam.joshuagarcia bat kayo ganyan ???? kinikilig ako ????? kayo ang reyna at hari ng isat isa ???? balakayojan ???? #JaneShua #JaneDeLeon #JoshuaGarcia #Darna #DarnaTVSeries #fyp #fyp? ? DATI Slowed - Kuya Magik
One netizen even pointed out that the love team looked like a Pinoy version of the hit Korean series Start-Up, mentioning the two’s resemblance with Bae Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk, who played the characters of Seo Dal Mi and Nam Do San, respectively.
Of course, someone gushed over the two’s chemistry, too. We can only imagine our future *kilig* over these two's romantic scenes!
It’s only the pair’s first time working with each other, but it’s clear that they’ve got undeniable chemistry on screen! Last December, Joshua expressed his *care* towards his leading lady, coming to the rescue immediately after an unexpected wardrobe malfunction. So sweet!
Catch Darna’s official premiere on August 15 on all ABS-CBN platforms.
This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.
* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.