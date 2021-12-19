Aww, So Sweet! Joshua Garcia Comes To Jane De Leon's Rescue Following Wardrobe Malfunction

Jane De Leon experienced a wardrobe malfunction during the grand finale of the ABS-CBN Christmas Special that was aired on December 18.

The moment happened during the closing number of the live telecast, where the Kapamilya network's biggest stars gathered to perform ABS-CBN's Christmas station ID, "Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa't-Isa."

The celebrities were grouped according to their on-screen (or real-life) tandems with Jane being paired up with her Darna on-screen partner, Joshua Garcia.

Jane and Joshua were singing together with the other Kapamilya celebs. And as the closing credits rolled, Jane was later seen standing behind Joshua while hugging him while she held on to her dress, which suggested that the strap might have come off.

Following the live event, Jane tweeted a shoutout to Joshua for helping her out. She wrote, "Thank you, @iamjoshuagarcia for helping me cover my wardrobe malfunction!"

The sweet gesture definitely made some fans feel ~kilig~, immediately shipping the two Kapamilya stars.

One Twitter user commented, "Ay, napigtas pala isang strap, kala ko totoong sweet na pero in fairness, bagay. Kayo na bago ‘It’ ko. Excited for Darna!"

Other fans commended Joshua for being a complete gentleman. One Twitter user said, "Kahit kanino talagang babae napakamatulungin at ma-respeto. @iamjoshuagarcia."

In October, it was confirmed that Joshua will star as Jane's leading man in the iconic series. Shooting commenced on November 14 and Joshua looked forward to working with the cast and filming on a sound stage. He said, "Sobrang excited ako. Especially yung sound stage kasi siyempre 'di pa ako nakaka-shoot doon, 'lam mo 'yon, as an actor kasi, achievement 'yon e!'